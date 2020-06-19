Ethiopia resorts to Dexamethasone as COVID-19 treatment

Ethiopian Ministry of Health has recommended the emergency use of low dose of Dexamethasone for COVID 19 patients who require oxygen and mechanical ventilation during treatment.Health Minister, Dr. Lia Tadesse said the recommendation to use Dexamethasone for COVID 19 patients came after examination of the study report on the use of the medicine.

“Following recommendation from our clinical advisory group and Health professionals National advisory council, the Ministry of Health recommends the emergency use of low dose Dexamethasone for COVID-19 patients” Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse noted.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ethiopia has reached 4,070, while the death toll climbed to 72 as of Friday.

There are a reported 116 new cases and seven deaths.

The new confirmed cases have been identified from 4,809 samples tested over the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

The new cases reported are all Ethiopians aged between 3 and 78 years and 76 of them are male and the remaining 40 are female.

Out of the new confirmed cases, 101 are from Addis Ababa, 6 from Oromia, 4 from SNNP and the other 4 from Amhara, Tigray, Gambella, Afrar regional states and the remaining 1 from Dire Dawa City Administration.