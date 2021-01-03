Ethiopia: Ringleader of Mai-kadra massacre, several TPLF leaders killed

Among those killed include, Colonel Yemane Gebremichael who was suspected ringleader of the massacre in Mai kadra in western Ethiopia where more than 1000 were killed in ethnically motivated attack a month ago, Brigadier General Tesfaye Ayalew, Head of the Defense Forces Operation Department said on Friday in a briefing.The country’s Former State Minister of Transport, Mulu Gebregziabher is among those TPLF officials who were captured during the joint operation carried out by the defense army and federal police.

The Brigadier General has unveiled 12 military officers, all in the rank of Colonel, who were shot dead and several officials of the region surrendered.

A number of militia and Special Forces of the TPLF group have also surrendered to the government force, he added.

The defense army had information that the remaining TPLF military leaders hid themselves in religious institutions, monasteries and caves, Brigadier General Tesfaye stated.