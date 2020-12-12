Ethiopia rubbishes “conflict hampers provision of aid in Tigray”

The government of Ethiopia has rubbished reports that provision of humanitarian aid in its restive Tigray region has been hampered due to unfolding conflict with insurgents of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).The United Nations recently said that fighting continued “in many parts” of Ethiopia’s Tigray, complicating efforts to deliver humanitarian aid despite a deal granting the UN access to territory under federal control.

In a statement issued on Friday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Office said the situation in different towns of Tigray region is under control except incidents of exchanges of gun fires between the federal army and troops of the rebellious forces.

“There were exchanges of gun fires while the federal army was trying to capture leaders of the rebel TPLF and that never have hampered aid deliveries,” the statement said

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced military operations in the northern region a month ago, saying they targeted the leaders of its ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Two weeks ago he declared victory, saying fighting was “completed” after federal forces entered the regional capital Mekele. But the TPLF has vowed to fight on.

The conflict has claimed thousands of lives, according to the International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank, and tens of thousands of refugees have streamed across the border into Sudan.

The UN has been warning of a possible humanitarian catastrophe within Tigray, though a communications blackout has made it difficult to assess conditions on the ground.