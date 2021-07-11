International › APA

Ethiopia: ruling Prosperity Party wins 6th general election

Published on 11.07.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The National Electoral Board (NEBE) of Ethiopia Saturday the ruling Prosperity Party won the 6th general election conducted late last month.The board said Prosperity Party has won 410 seats out of 436 contested in the federal parliament, which will see dozens of other seats remain vacant after one –fifth of the constituencies did not vote due to unrest or logistical reasons.

June’s vote which had been postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic and logistical issues was largely peaceful but opposition parties decried harassment and intimidation.

Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) resident humanitarian coordinator in Ethiopia, Catherine Sozi, Chief of Mission of IOM Maureen Achieng said the electoral process of the 6th general elections of Ethiopia was transparent and credible.

She said the UN through the management role of UNDP and other partners including the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia has contributed various technical and material support in realizing the election successful.

Supporting Elections for Ethiopia’s Democracy Strengthening (SEEDS) Project established in 2018 and began in 2019 incorporating sixteen international partners assisted the logistics, voter education and transportation and warehouse pay and other activities in the process, she said.

She reiterated the commitment of the UN to continue support to the government of Ethiopia in the efforts underway to realize a peaceful and inclusive country with resilient democracy.

