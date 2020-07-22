Ethiopia says first stage of filling GERD completed

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmad has announced on Wednesday that the first stage of water filling activity of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has been completed.The announcement came after the follow-up extraordinary meeting of the bureau of the African Union assembly held virtually on the on-going negotiations between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt about the first filling and annual operation of the dam.

“The current rainfall and runoff situation in the region have made it conducive to fill the dam,” said the office in a statement issued after the meeting convened by South African President and African Union chair, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The meeting undertaken at the Heads of State and Government levels concluded with all parties reaching a major common understanding which paves the way for a breakthrough agreement, the office indicated.

The three countries agreed for further technical discussions on the filling to continue in the African Union (AU) led process and proceed to a comprehensive agreement.

In the talks, Ethiopia reiterated its commitment to a balanced and win-win negotiation that ascertains the Abay River will benefit all three countries.

Prime Minister Ahmed has sent congratulatory messages to the Ethiopian public and extended gratitude to former Prime Ministers, engineers, workers, water experts, negotiators and others who have had roles for such a success.

Accordingly, the dam contains 4.9 billion cubic meters of water and will begin generating power next September using two turbines.

He said the dam will be fully completed over the coming three years if joint efforts are exerted and called on Ethiopians to realize the five billion tree planting scheme launched by the government.