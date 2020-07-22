International › APA

Ethiopia says first stage of filling GERD completed

Published on 22.07.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmad has announced on Wednesday that the first stage of water filling activity of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has been completed.The announcement came after the follow-up extraordinary meeting of  the bureau of the African Union assembly held virtually on the on-going  negotiations between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt about the first filling  and annual operation of the dam.

“The current rainfall and  runoff situation in the region have made it conducive to fill the dam,”  said the office in a statement issued after the meeting convened by  South African President and African Union chair, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The  meeting undertaken at the Heads of State and Government levels  concluded with all parties reaching a major common understanding which  paves the way for a breakthrough agreement, the office indicated.

The  three countries agreed for further technical discussions on the filling  to continue in the African Union (AU) led process and proceed to a  comprehensive agreement.

In the talks, Ethiopia reiterated  its commitment to a balanced and win-win negotiation that ascertains the  Abay River will benefit all three countries. 

Prime  Minister Ahmed has sent congratulatory messages to the Ethiopian public  and extended gratitude to former Prime Ministers, engineers, workers,  water experts, negotiators and others who have had roles for such a  success.  

Accordingly, the dam contains 4.9 billion  cubic meters of water and will begin generating power next September  using two turbines. 

He said the dam will be fully completed  over the coming three years if joint efforts are exerted and called on  Ethiopians to realize the five billion tree planting scheme launched by  the government.

