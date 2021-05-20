International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopia says national election will be held on June 21, 2021

Published on 20.05.2021 at 18h21 by APA News

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has decided to hold the 6th general elections on June 21, 2021, Soliyana Shimeles, Communication Head of the Board said on Thursday.The general elections were supposed to be held on June 5, 2021 but had been postponed due to low voters turnout for the registration.

According to the Communication Head, the general elections will be held on Monday June 21, 2021 in areas where voters’ registration has been completed.

NEBE said the poll date was postponed due to repeated extension of voters’ registration deadlines, delay in nominating and training of electoral staff as well as setback in printing and distribution of ballots have forced postponement of the sixth general elections.

More than 36.2 million people were registered to cast ballots in the country’s 6th general election, scheduled to take place on June 21, 2021.

According to a temporary report released by the board, 16.6 million of the total voters are females.

