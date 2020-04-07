Ethiopia secures £24m UK grant to support refugees

Ethiopia has secured a £24 million grant from the United Kingdom to support refugees in two regions of the horn of Africa nation.The grant agreement was signed on Tuesday by Admasu Nebebe, State Minister of Finance and Dr. Christian Rogg, head of UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) in Ethiopia in a virtual authorization ceremony.

The grant will be used for a project strengthening the economies of host and refugee populations in Ethiopia’s Somali and Gambella regional states, the Ethiopian Finance Minister said in a statement.

The overall goal of the project is to improve the quality of life and reduce the vulnerability of refugees, host communities and migrants.

It will directly benefit 200,000 refugees and host community members, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The services include education, health, water sanitation and hygiene (WASH), livelihoods, vocational training, among others.

The main focus of the project is to promote refugee self-reliance, said the ministry.

Through this, they can improve the quality of their lives and and host communities in peripheral parts of Ethiopia which hosts over 900,000 refugees mainly from Somalia, Eritrea, Sudan and South Sudan.