International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopia secures $250m W/Bank loan

Published on 04.06.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Finance signed a $250 million loan agreement with the World Bank on Friday geared toward improving equitable access to essential services for its population.The loan to be used for the implementation of  what is called Enhancing Shared Prosperity through Equitable Services (ESPES) Project aims to enhance health and education as well as agricultural activities in selected districts across the country.

“This project focus on promoting the delivery of services such as basic education, primary health care, agricultural extension advice, water, and rural roads through a highly decentralized system,” the Ministry of Finance said.

ESPES program aims to leverage the government’s broad program of service delivery to promote equity, enhance quality and institutionalize critical systems, especially at the district level.

The World Bank, last April, provided Ethiopia some $700 million as loan and $207 million as grant. 

   

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top