Ethiopia secures over $2.8b in loan, grant

Ethiopia has secured more than $2.8 billion in loans and grants over the past nine months, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Cooperation announced over the weekend.Large portion of the money was secured from the World Bank and International Development Association to support the country’s goal of achieving universal electricity access by 2025 and roads and other infrastructure projects in urban areas.

In a presser, the Ministry’s Public Relation and Information Director Haji Ibsa said of the total money, some $1.4 billion has been earned from bilateral, while close to $1.4 billion is secured from multilateral sources.

He said the country has secured the stated amount out of the $4.3 billion pledged by bilateral and multilateral sources last year.

The foreign assistance has surpassed the same period last year by more than $956 million and according to Hadji the country’s ability to pay back such loans on time has contributed for the increment of financial support.

“In the current fiscal year we have planned to pay a bit higher than billion $617 million loan and so far we have paid more than $490 million” he said.

Of the total amount, more than $1.6 billion was acquired as a loan, while the balance was secured as a grant.

The country’s sources of finance includes global financial institutions including the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the European Union, the United Nations and development partner countries.