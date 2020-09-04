Ethiopia sees slight decline in new coronavirus infections

Ethiopia has seen a slight decline in new coronavirus cases from three digit daily infections during the last weeks, the country’s Ministry of Health on Friday.The country’s Ministry of Health reported 804 new infections on Thursday from 20, 778 laboratory tests conducted over the last twenty four hours, showing slight decline from what were reported the previous days.

The country reported 1,105, 1,173, 1,009, 1,468, 1,514 cases of coronavirus each day from Saturday to Wednesday out of average 20, 000 laboratory tests each day.

The 804 new infections have increased the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 55,213.

Moreover, 10 people have died from the virus taking the death toll in the country to 856, according to the Ministry.

On the other hand, 380 patients have recovered from coronavirus disease during the last one day, the Ministry said.

There are currently 34,072 active cases in Ethiopia of which 306 are in severe condition.