Ethiopia seizes over $36M in contraband

The Ethiopian Revenue and Customs Authority (ERCA) has seized over $36 million worth of contraband goods, during the past Ethiopian fiscal year which ended on July 8, 2018.In a briefing on Friday, the communication director of the Authority, Ephrem Mekonnen, said $29 million worth of contraband was seized when smuggled into the country.

$6.4 million worth of contraband was captured being smuggled out via the country’s porous borders.

Incoming contraband include clothes, different currency notes, weapons, cigarettes, food items, liquor, medicines, and spare parts of different automobiles.

Contraband seized leaving the country included livestock, dollars, the Ethiopian Birr, Chat and teff – Ethiopia’s staple crop.

Sudan, Eritrea, Kenya, and Djibouti were identified as the main sources of contraband entering Ethiopia.

According to the director, the value of the contraband seized while entering the country saw a six percent increase, compared to contraband worth $28 million in the previous fiscal year.

Based on information obtained from the authority, coffee, which is the country’s chief export item, a multitude of livestock, cereals of various types, animal skins, fuel and others are some of the goods smuggled out of the country.

ERCA officials told the House of People’s Representatives last year that they were having a hard time keeping up with the growing contraband trade in Ethiopia.

The director said a task force with personnel from the Prime Minister’s office, Ministry of trade and the ERCA have been working to deter the growing contraband trade.