Ethiopia seizes two firearms-laden containers

Ethiopian National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) on Wednesday said it has intercepted two containers of illegal firearms smuggled into the country via Djibouti by a global arms trafficking network.Originated from the Port of Mersin, Turkey, the firearms were transported to Djibouti and covertly kept in the Port of Djibouti for more than five months and later smuggled into Ethiopia.

According to a statement by NISS , 501 boxes worth $16 million and 18,000 Turkish made pistols were seized.

In addition, 229 boxes packed with electronic equipment and intended for use as a cover for the smuggled firearms were also seized in the operation, the statement added.

The security service said about 24 suspects who were recruited locally to distribute the firearms to different parts of Ethiopia were detained as they were about to receive them, the statement added.

NISS has been exchanging intelligence with its Djibouti, Sudanese, Libyan, Turkish and US counterparts to arrest foreign nationals suspected of smuggling the firearms into the country, it noted.

Of the seven suspects, two Sudanese nationals were arrested after the exchange of information with the country’s intelligence service, according to the statement.

Joint efforts have also been launched with Libya, Djibouti, Sudan, Turkey and the US intelligence services to detain the other suspects.