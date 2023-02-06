Ethiopia sends $93 m fund to rebel held capital

International › APA

Published on 06.02.2023 at 14h21 by APA News

The government of Ethiopia over the weekend announced that it has begun sending five billion Ethiopian Birr (about $93 million) to Mekelle, capital of rebel held Tigray region.“The National Bank of Ethiopia has begun sending 5 billion birrs to Mekelle to be dispensed starting Monday,” Redwan Hussein, National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was quoted as saying.

The announcement came after a landmark meeting between the officials of the federal government and those of the Tigray region. Addis Ababa has already begun restoring banking services to the war-affected Tigray region.

The money to be sent is multifold increment from hitherto 20 million birrs, Hussien added.

The National Security Advisor also went on saying that the Ethiopian Airlines has increased its daily flights to Mekelle from 3 to 5 by today (Saturday).

On Friday, Ahmed held his first face-to-face discussion with leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) since a peace deal was reached in November last year to end two years of devastating conflict in northern Ethiopia.

“PM Abiy passed decisions about increasing flights, banking and other matters that would boost trust and ease lives of civilians,” Hussein said in a tweet.

