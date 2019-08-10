Ethiopia sends trained domestic workers to Saudi Arabia

Published on 10.08.2019 at 21h21 by APA News

Ethiopia has started sending trained domestic workers to Saudi Arabia after agreements were inked by the two countries to that effect a few months ago.Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Nebyat Getachew told journalists on Saturday that 75 domestic workers have legally traveled to Saudi Arabia.

Travels to Saudi Arabia as domestic workers have been terminated for more than four years.

The spokesperson revealed that similar agreements have been signed with Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Jordan.

In a related development, the ministry has repatriated 280 prisoners and 273 citizens without residence permits from Saudi Arabia, and 64 from Kenyan detention centers.

According to the spokesperson, the ministry is following the cases of about 150 Ethiopians arrested in a recent crackdown in South Africa, Johannesburg Central Business District.

The Ethiopian detainees were among the 600 foreigners arrested by South African police on Wednesday.

The arrest came following a raid on illegal traders by police officers, said the spokesperson.

He said efforts are underway to secure the release of Ethiopians who have business licenses and permits and the Ethiopian Embassy in Pretoria is following the station closely, he said.