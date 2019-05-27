Ethiopia set for multi-spectral satellite launch

Ethiopia is set to launch a Multi-Spectral Remote Sensing Satellite ETRSS-1 into space in November 2019 after an agreement was signed to that effect between Addis Ababa and Beijing officials on Monday.The satellite will be built by both Ethiopian and Chinese experts using local resources, said Ethiopia’s Ministry of Innovation and Technology.

The Director General of Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute, Dr. Solomon Belay, and Deputy President of Chinese Rocket Company, Han Chinping on Monday signed the accord agreeing to jointly build the satellite.

Earlier this year, the horn of Africa nation announced it would launch its first earth observatory satellite in September. 2019, with China footing much of the bill.

“The satellite will be launched from China while the control and command station will be in Ethiopia. Most preliminary and critical design is done by our scientists,” says Dr. Solomon Belay Tessema, Senior Scientist and Director General of Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute at the Addis Ababa University.