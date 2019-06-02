Ethiopia set to repatriate over 1m IDPs

International › APA

Published on 03.06.2019 at 00h21 by APA News

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Peace has announced plans to repatriate all internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their areas of origin until the end of this month.Ethiopia is home to the highest number of conflict-related internally displace  people (IDP) in the world, according to recent report by Internal  Displacement Monitoring Center’s (IDMC) 2019 Global report.

According  to the report, Ethiopia has 2.9 million internally displaced people due  to conflicts and violence, higher than in Syria and Somalia.

“Unresolved  conflicts and a rise in communal violence were responsible for most of  the 10.8 million new displacements associated with conflict and violence  in 2018,” says the report. 

“Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the  Congo (DRC) and Syria accounted for more than half of the global  figure.

“Against  a backdrop of important and many positive political changes, 2.9  million new displacements associated with conflict were recorded in  Ethiopia, the highest figure in the world and four times as many as in  2017,” the report said.

Minister  of Peace, Muferiat Kamil, told journalists over the weekend that the  repatriation process will be conducted voluntarily.

The  government, however, claimed there are a total 2.3 million IDPs, and 1.2 million of them were displaced before March 2018 and the remaining 1.1 million after April 2018, she said.

The  IDPs received food and non-food assistance in their temporary sites, with the government of Ethiopia covering 60 percent of the spending and donors contributing the remaining 40 percent, according to Muferiat.

As a result of the efforts undertaken during the past two months, 1.3 million people have returned to their areas of origin, the minister said 

She said the returnees will be provided with all the necessary rehabilitation support for the intervening six months.

