Ethiopia set up 12 more COVID-19 testing Laboratories

Ethiopia has set up 12 additional diagnostic laboratories as testing centers for coronavirus.This brings the total number of coronavirus testing facilities in the country to 20. Five more laboratories will also go operational soon, said Dr. Lia Tadesse, the country’s Minister of Health in a briefing on Tuesday.

She said 11 of the laboratories are currently providing services in different regional towns and cities, while the other nine labs are located in Addis Ababa, including a lab owned by a private hospital.

Dr. Lia said all the laboratories could test a total of 3,985 samples a day when they go operational to their full capacity.

The Minister said talks have been held with various countries to further supplement the necessary resources for the laboratories.

According to her, the government has been building its COVID-19 testing capacity to curtail spread of the virus in the country.

She added the increase in the number of laboratories enabled health centres to test symptoms related to TB cases.

Dr. Lia noted that the Ministry of Health has been intensifying door-to-door screening and survey across vulnerable areas.

The Minister called up on the public to actively take part in the efforts underway to curb the spread of the virus by applying the guidelines set by the government.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ethiopia has reached to 114, with three deaths and 16 recoveries.