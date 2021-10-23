International › APA

Ethiopia shells rebel military training center

Published on 23.10.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

Ethiopia on Friday said it bombed rebel’s Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) Military Training Center, the fifth such bombardment this week in a campaign it says is targeting rebel facilities.Ethiopia Current Issue Fact Check has stated the latest attack was aimed at another site, currently serving TPLF for military training.

This site used to be the military training center for Ethiopian National Defence Forces before being appropriated by the TPLF to undertake military training for its illegal recruits, the government fact check platform indicated.

The site targeted by the air attack is also serving as a battle network hub by the terrorist organization, it is indicated.

It is to be recalled that armament stockpile of the terrorist group was successfully targeted during previous airstrike by the national army.

 

On Thursday, Ethiopia said it bombed TPLF weapons caches in Mekelle and in the town of Agbe, which lies about 80km (50 miles) to the west. The TPLF denied they were military targets.

War broke out in November 2020 between federal troops and the TPLF, which governed Ethiopia for three decades but now controls just the northern region.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and more than two million people have been forced to flee.

