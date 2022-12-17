Ethiopia simplifies visa rules for Africans – Report

Ethiopia has made significant progress in the last six years, from 2016 to 2022, by simplifying its visa rules for Africans and making its door more open for visitors, according to a report by the African Development Bank Group (AfDB).AfDB on Friday also said in the report that a few countries in Africa have stood out by simplifying their visa rules between 2016 and 2022.

According to the report, many African countries have started to provide visa options for citizens of other African countries or have started offering electronic visa options.

The report singled out Ethiopia from east Africa for easing the visa rules.

Thus, Ethiopia, which has made the most progress in East Africa since the end of 2016, is ranked 17th among the 20 countries that have opened their doors to other African native visitors in the continent.

It is mentioned that this has enabled Ethiopia to regain the rank it gave away in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report indicated that from 2016 to 2022, West African countries, such as Benin, Ghana, Nigeria and Gambia, are the first four countries to simplify their visa rules for visitors.