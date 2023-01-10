Ethiopia, Somalia sign revised Air Services Agreement

Ethiopia and its neighbor Somalia have signed a revised Air Services Agreement (ASA) that aims to boost the two neighboring countries’ collaboration in the aviation sector.The deal, signed between the civil aviation authorities of Ethiopia and Somalia on Tuesday, replaces three-decades-old ASA enacted on December 3, 1988.

“Our two aeronautical authorities further signed a Memorandum of Understanding along with a technical cooperation agreement in view of enhancing the cooperation between our two sisterly countries in the aviation sector,” said Dagmawit Moges, Minister of Transport and Logistics.

Moges and her Somalian counterpart, Fardowsa Egal, who is on an official visit to Ethiopia, witnessed the signing of the agreements in Addis Ababa on Tuesday.

Somalia’s Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Fardowsa arrived in Addis Ababa on Sunday along with a delegation to complete the aviation agreements.

Moges said the agreements will have a paramount significance in transforming the bilateral cooperation between the two countries to a higher level.