Ethiopia starts cargo service at Berbera of Somaliland after two decades

Published on 06.07.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

An Ethiopian Ship named “Gibe” has started cargo service at Berbera of Somaliland after two decades, APA learned on Tuesday.The ship has transported over 11,000 ton of Sugar and Rice through the Gulf-India Sub-Continent line to the Berbera Port in groundbreaking shipment.

The ship which is property of the Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Services Enterprise has been accorded welcome from diplomats in Ethiopian Consul General in Somalia, Seid Mohammed and Enterprise’s manager Roba Megerssa.

Dubai Ports Authority officials have also attended the event held to announce commencement of the shipping service.

 

Upon Eritrean independence in 1993, Ethiopia became landlocked and therefore dependent on neighbors – especially Djibouti – for access to international markets.

This dependency has hampered Ethiopia’s aspiration to emerge as the uncontested regional power in the Horn of Africa.

