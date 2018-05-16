Ethiopia, Sudan, Egypt to set up research team on controversial dam

Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt have agreed to set up an independent scientific research team on the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).Once completed, with a generation capacity of 6,450MW, GERD will be the largest hydro-power plant in Africa.

The Tuesday night agreement was reached upon the conclusion of their second tripartite high-level ministerial meeting in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The three countries have also agreed to regularize a summit of their leaders; to establish a Tripartite Infrastructure Fund and on issues relating to the GERD.

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the consensus reached on establishing an independent team to study the GERD dam project is a major success.

Egypt had been insisting on the involvement of a third party in the negotiations, which Ethiopia and Sudan had strongly opposed. The issue had been discussed for more than a year now, before they reached agreement on the way forward.

Accordingly, a team of five individuals from each country will be established to study the filling and operating of the dam, whose construction by Ethiopia is reported to be in the final stages.

They are also agreed to meet in Cairo in the beginning of June, to discuss the framework that would allow the establishment of a joint infrastructure fund.

The final document is expected to be presented for approval by the leaders of the three countries, who during their meeting on the sidelines of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa last January decided to convene this latest meeting.

It followed the Tripartite National Committee (TNC) meeting of the three countries, held in Addis Ababa on May 5, which ended without any breakthrough.