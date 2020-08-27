Ethiopia, Sudan reach consensus on controversial dam

Ethiopia and Sudan have reached consensus to make all possible efforts to make a successful deal on a giant hydro-power dam Ethiopia is building on the Nile.The consensus came after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held a discussion with his Sudanese counterpart in Khartoum, Abdalla Hamdok.

“Both parties affirmed solidarity for each other’s endeavors and agreed to settle any issues including the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) through continued dialogue and negotiations, Ethiopian PM Office said in a statement on Thursday.

It is recalled that Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan failed to strike an agreement on the filling and operation of the GERD during the African Union mediated talks last month.

“We are one people, one family,” highlighting that any issues, including about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and borders, can be addressed amicably through continued and sustained good faith discussions, Abiy was quoted as saying

Prime Minister Hamdok, on his part, emphasized the complementary nature of both countries which compels them to work together for mutual benefits.

The talks should lead to a formula that makes the dam a tool for regional integration, a statement issued by Ethiopian Prime Minister Office said, praising AU mediation as embodying “African solutions for African problems”.