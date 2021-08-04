Ethiopia suspends activities of three humanitarian organizations

The government of Ethiopia Tuesday said it suspended the activities of three humanitarian organizations for alleged violations of the country’s rules and regulations.According to the Agency for Civil Society Organizations MSF Holland, Norwegian Refugee Council and Al Maktoume Foundation are the organizations whose work permits have been canceled.

The office said MSF Holland and Norwegian Refugee Council have been disseminating misinformation in social media and other platforms outside of the mandate and purpose for which the organizations were permitted to operate.

These organizations employed foreign nationals without the appropriate work permit from the Ethiopian government for more than six months, it added.

MSF Holland illegally imported and used satellite radio equipment which was not authorized by the relevant authority and the employees were thus apprehended by the security forces for using the equipment for illegal purposes.

Similarly, Al Maktoume Foundation failed to comply with the Ministry of Education’s COVI D-19 protocol, its mismanagement of the budget, the misuse of the budget in the name of the school, and problems with staff management.

Despite repeated discussions with the executives of all the three organizations, they were unable to fix the situation, the office added.

The Agency for Civil Society Organizations stated that the activities of the organizations have been suspended for three months in accordance with Article 77 (4) of Proclamation No. 1113/2011 until a final decision is made.