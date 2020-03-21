Ethiopia suspends flights to over 30 countries amid COIVD-19

Ethiopian airlines has suspended flights to 30 countries due to coronavirus (COVID-19) , Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on Friday.Abiy did not mention the names of the countries nor spoke about duration of the suspension and if the ban has to do with those high-risk countries affected by the coronavirus

Abiy told journalists that all passengers arriving from COVID -19 affected countries will be quarantined for 14 days in a designated hotel at their own personal cost.

.Announcing his cabinet decision, Abiy also said all passengers arriving in Ethiopia from other countries will be kept in separate rooms for at east 14 days until their status known for the virus.

So far, Ethiopia has reported nine infections of COVID-19 since last Friday March 13, 2020 after a Japanese citizen was tasted positive for the virus.

Abiy said the government did not suspend flights because it was difficult for landlocked Ethiopia to do so before the necessary supplies including medicines and test kits were imported.

Abiy further said a decision has been made to release from prisons mothers with children, prisoners whose probationary period nears to end and those who were arrested for minor crimes, he added.

Nightclubs and bars will cease operation temporarily due to the pandemic, the Prime Minister said.