Ethiopia suspends flights to over 80 int’l destinations

Ethiopian Airlines said it has suspended flights to more than 80 international destinations as of 29 March, 2020, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.According to a statement released on Monday, the national flag carrier will continue to provide cargo services to all served cargo destinations.

Despite a 50 percent decline in domestic market, Ethiopian Airlines has also continued to operate all its domestic services.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmad has called on the public to collaborate and disciplined to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

In his video address on Monday, the PM said that the total number of confirmed cases has reached to 23, with two recoveries and no fatalities.

However, urban dwellers are not satisfactorily applying the advice and containment measures to halt the spread of the virus, he said.

The Prime Minister appealed to the public to fulfill their responsibilities by putting in place all recommended prevention measures.

The premier’s remark comes amid suspensions of transportation services from the capital Addis Ababa to all corners of the country.