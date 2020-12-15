Ethiopia: Telecom, electricity services restored in restive Tigray region

International › APA

Published on 15.12.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

Telecom and electricity services have been restored in various towns of restive Tigray region after the federal government repaired the heavy damages inflicted on power and telecom infrastructures in the region.Addis Ababa accused the rebellious TPLF forces of inflicting damage on those infrastructures and causing power blackout and telecom service disruption in the Tigray region.

According to the state of emergency fact check issued on Monday, following Mekelle coming under Federal command, Ethio Telecom technical experts managed to retrieve CCTV camera footage from the premises of the Mekelle Core Center, which showed masked men entering the compound and turning off power supply switches while Tigray Special Forces subdued company guards protecting the compound.

As of December 12, 2020, Ethio Telecom shared that mobile voice services in Mekelle city and Maiychew have been restored, in addition to Dansha, Humera, Maikadra, Turkan, Maytsebri, Korem and Alamata.

Cities and towns between Mekelle and Alamata have had power disruptions due to conductor and insulator damages sustained to transmission lines.

Through the coordinated efforts of two technical teams, in addition to Mekelle and surrounding towns, power has also been restored in the north eastern part of the country specifically Metema, Humera and Welkayit zones.

