Ethiopia tenders construction of six mega solar projects

An international bid for the construction of six mega solar projects with an outlay of about $800 million is going to be issued soon, a senior official said on Friday.Speaking to journalists, Finance State Minister Teshome Tafesse said bids have been prepared for the six mega solar projects out of the 16 projects to be constructed by Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Tafesse said feasibility studies for hydro-power, six solar and three road projects were conducted and both local and international companies invited to bid for the solar projects.

The solar projects will be implemented in Oromia, Tigray, Afar and Somalia regional states of the country, he said

According to Teshome, a governing board comprising seven members from public and two from private sector has been established to enforce the PPP proclamation and facilitate the identified projects.

Since it has become difficult for the government to meet the growing demand for infrastructure through public organs alone, it is highly committed to consolidate the PPP framework, he added.