Ethiopia :Tens of thousands of fish died due to lack of oxygen

Published on 18.02.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

Tens of thousands of fish died due to lack of oxygen in Hardebe and Logo lakes in Debub Wello Zone of Ethiopia’s Amhara regional state.Dr.  Asefa Tesema, a hydrologist in Wello University Wednesday said that the  fishes died due to oxygen depletion in the deep lakes that in turn had  been caused by water pollution.

The hydrologist said he has seen  thousands of dead fish floating on the lakes since last month. The Wello  University confirmed the fish kill was due to oxygen depletion.

Logo  Lake has been filled with silt and garbage and that contributed to the  death of the fishes, Dr. Asefa said adding the university is  investigating the incident.

Fishing contributed less than 1  percent of the gross domestic product in Ethiopia. A study revealed that  Ethiopian fishers catch only 30 percent of an estimated potential of  50,000 tonnes of fish.

