Ethiopia: Thousands protest alleged plan to arrest Oromo activist

Thousands of people on Wednesday took to the streets of cities and towns in Oromia State in Ethiopia to protest an alleged government plan to arrest activist Jawar Mohammed.Transportation services from Sululta, Alemgena and Burayu towns to Addis Ababa were disrupted by ethnic Oromo youth otherwise called Qerroo, who carried sticks, protested and chanted in support of their leader activist Jawar Mohammed.

Oromo Media Network (OMN) Director General and Activist Jawar Mohammed writing on his Facebook page claimed that his personal security guards have been withdrawn and that his home was being surrounded by security forces.

His claim, however, has not been substantiated.

Police have used tear gas to disperse protesters in the towns where business have shut down and movements of people restricted.

The Ethiopian Federal Police Commissioner General Endeshaw Tassew in a briefing said police did not take any measure as opposed to the information Jawar circulated that security forces were poised to arrest him.

The Commissioner General said neither the government nor federal police have taken action against the activist Jawar Mohammed.

According to the Commissioner General, the government has been providing security protection to those politicians and activists permitted to operate within the country following the government’s reform last year.

Dozens of people were reportedly wounded in Ambo and Adama cities amid clashes between regional security forces and the demonstrators.

No death has so far been reported.