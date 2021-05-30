International › APA

Ethiopia: Three Chinese nationals freed after two weeks in captivity

Published on 30.05.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

Three Chinese nationals who had been kidnapped by an armed group in western Ethiopia have been released after two weeks in captivity, APA has learned .The rebel Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) in a statement it circulated on Saturday said the three Chinese mining workers who it took them hostages two weeks ago, are transferred to the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC).

OLF which calls itself Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) had said it detained three Chinese nationals involved in a mining operation in Mendi, west Wellega Zone in Oromia region.

The official letter released by OLF/OLA had a picture displaying photos of the abducted Chinese citizens.

Cross (ICRC) in Ethiopia and government officials were not immediately available for comment.

 

Earlier, OLA spokesperson had said the group had no intention of holding them as leverage.

An unidentified Ethiopian citizen was released alongside the three Chinese workers.

