Ethiopia: Thursday set for assassinated singer’s burial

Published on 01.07.2020 at 12h21 by APA News

Hachalu Hundessa, the famed Ethiopian singer who was assassinated on Monday will be laid to rest in his hometown of Ambo, in the Oromia region on Thursday, APA has learnt Wednesday.Hundessa, 34, had received several death threats linked to the “political potency” of his songs, prior to his killing which has sparked protests in his home region.

Many of his fans believe, the reason for shooting him dead was politically motivated. 

No arrest linked to the killing has been made, according to local rights activists.

Ahead of his burial flags in Oromia as flying at half-mast as the Ethiopian police crack down on protesters, making a series of arrest including of media personality Jawar Mohamed.

Violent clashes with the police in the towns of Adama and Chiro have led to the death of five people including one officer.

