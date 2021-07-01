International › APA

Ethiopia: Tigray-Amhara bridge destroyed

Published on 01.07.2021 at 21h21 by APA News

A bridge on the Tekeze River, linking Ethiopia’s Tigray and Amhara regions has been destroyed.It is not clear if the bridge was deliberately destroyed. 

IRC Thursday said it believes that the damage to the bridge would make aid distribution in the region “even more severely hampered than before”.

Reports say forces of the Amhara region are on the alert after the spokesperson of the outlawed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) Getachew Reda vowed to launch attacks against the region.

Amhara authorities have warned the Tigray forces against trying to retake northern areas of the region.

The Amhara regional spokesman, Gizachew Muluneh, said an investigation would be carried out into the bridge’s destruction. 

A WFP spokesman, Peter Smerdon warned that the Tekeze bridge’s destruction “will have an impact, but we are currently assessing how much of an impact and whether there is an alternative route we could use to bring in urgently needed food stocks from Gondar to our warehouses in Shire.”

