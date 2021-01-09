Ethiopia: Tigray rebel chief “captured”

The Ethiopian National Defense Force has claimed the capture of Sebhat Nega, one of the leaders of the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).He was found in a hideout situated in a hostile strip of territory in the region, the military said.

Sebhat Nega was considered one of the strategists of the TPLF and was accused of orchestrating the attack on federal troops based in Tigray and planned the ensuing conflict.

Sebhat Nega wielded strong influence within the TPLF which enabled him to build his own business empire, according to reports.

Nega, who is said to be 86 years of age, was captured in a mountain hideout in the wilderness of Tekeze on Friday, according to a statement from the Ethiopian Defense Force.

The Defense Force said it its troops also captured three other TPLF military officers along with Nega.

These claims by the security forces have not been independently verified.

The Ethiopian Defense Force claimed that over the past two days, two key members of the TPLF leadership were killed as they tried to evade capture.

Meanwhile, emerging news on social media indicate that the hideout of Seyoum Mesfin, who served as a Foreign Minister of Ethiopia for about two decades has been identified.

He is said to be hiding in a mountainous area about 18 kilometers from the Tigray capital Mekele.

There have been reports that his guards had exchanced fire with federal troops but these have not been confirmed.