International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopia to begin power generation from massive power dam-Official

Published on 11.10.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

Ethiopia is set to start generating electricity from the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) over the coming 12 months, the country’s Ministry of Water, irrigation and Energy said.Briefing journalists on Saturday Dr Seleshi Bekele, Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy the country is working on finalising the second filling of the largest hydroelectric dam in Africa within the next 12 months. 

“This year will be a year where the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will start generating power with the two turbines,” he said. 

According to the minister, the massive hydro power project has reached 76.35% completion. 

Performance of the project increased by 2.5% to 76.35% in the first quarter owing to efforts made to enable the dam to start generating power with two turbines this Ethiopian fiscal year (2020/21), he said.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian authorities announced that it will be banning all flights over the GERD “for security reasons”. 

Last week, Ethiopia’s Air Force Commander Brigadier General Yilma Merdasa was quoted as saying that his country is “fully prepared to defend the dam from any attack.” 

