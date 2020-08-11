Ethiopia to begin registration of privately held firearms-Official

Ethiopia is set to begin registration of privately held firearms shortly, an official has said.Early this year, the Ethiopian parliament approved new firearms administration and control law aimed at curbing ownership of firearms after a surge in regional ethnic violence due to proliferation of small arms in private hands.

“Any party can not own, buy, sell or transfer firearms without the knowledge of the concerned government office, Muferiat Kamil, the country’s Minister of Peace has said in a briefing on Tuesday.

“Though selling and purchasing of firearms in Ethiopia is illegal, the practice of possessing arms in the country has been increasing, particularly in parts of the country where holding of arms is considered as prestigious,” she said

According to the minister, those institutions or individuals who have licenses for their small arms can not carry them anymore unless registered again based on the new legislation.”Failing to do so will result in the confiscation of the firearms by the government.”

The new firearms administration and control law intends to create awareness on the disadvantages of carrying firearms and establish confidence among the Ethiopian public that the government is eligible to carry firearms to maintain the peace and security of citizens.

The new law also prohibits carrying what is called silent weapons including daggers, swords, knives, spear, blade, and arrow.

The spread of small arms has been partly blamed for hundreds of killings during ethnic and religious based conflicts that occurred over the past two years.