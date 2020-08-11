International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopia to begin registration of privately held firearms-Official

Published on 11.08.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Ethiopia is set to begin registration of privately held firearms shortly, an official has said.Early this year, the Ethiopian parliament approved new firearms administration and control law aimed at curbing ownership of firearms after a surge in regional ethnic violence due to proliferation of small arms in private hands.

“Any party can not own, buy, sell or transfer firearms without the knowledge of the concerned government office, Muferiat Kamil, the country’s Minister of Peace has said in a briefing on Tuesday.

 “Though selling and purchasing of firearms in Ethiopia is illegal, the practice of possessing arms in the country has been increasing, particularly in parts of the country where holding of arms is considered as prestigious,” she said 

According to the minister, those institutions or individuals who have licenses for their small arms can not carry them anymore unless registered again based on the new legislation.”Failing to do so will result in the confiscation of the firearms by the government.”

The new firearms administration and control law intends to create awareness on the disadvantages of carrying firearms and establish confidence among the Ethiopian public that the government is eligible to carry firearms to maintain the peace and security of citizens.

The new law also prohibits carrying what is called silent weapons including daggers, swords, knives, spear, blade, and arrow.

The spread of small arms has been partly blamed for hundreds of killings during ethnic and religious based conflicts that occurred over the past two years.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top