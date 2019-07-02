Ethiopia to buy 600,000 metric tonnes of wheat

The Government of Ethiopia has concluded agreement to buy 600,000 metric tonnes of milling wheat with over $116 million, according to the Country’s National Disaster Risk Management Commission.Hidros Hassen, Director of Logistics at the Commission on Tuesday told Journalists that the agreement was reached with Jomocorp commodity trading and Agrocorp International Ltd.

The milling wheat is expected to reach home at the end of this month, he said.

Meanwhile, the World Food Program is bringing 200,000 metric tonnes of food grains to the central parts of the country form the ports of Djibouti, the director said.

About 30 metric tons are being transported to the city of Adama city about 100 km south east of Addis Ababa and the remaining to reach next week, he added.

In 2018, Ethiopia faced a significant spike in conflict- induced displacement. Even though drought related relief food needs have decreased due to the overall good seasonal rains received during the year, the relief food requirement is still significantly high due to new needs resulting from increasing conflict- induced displacement and IDP returnees.

Many communities affected by drought in recent years have also yet to recover and having exhausted their coping capacity, they still remain highly vulnerable to shocks.

In total, 8.86 million Ethiopians require humanitarian and protection assistance in 2019, Hidros added.