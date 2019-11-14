Ethiopia to charge 68 ‘coup suspects’

Ethiopia’s Federal Attorney General has told journalists in Addis Ababa on Thursday that it has finalised preparations to file a lawsuit against 68 people on suspicion of participating in an abortive coup attempt and subsequent killings in June this year.Federal Attorney General Berhanu Tsehaye said the four-month long investigation by the police has confirmed that the late Ethiopian chief of staff Seare Mekonnon and late President of Amhara State Dr.Ambachew Mekonnon and other senior government officials were killed in the coup attempt.

“The coup and subsequent killings on June 22nd 2019 in Bahir Dar and Addis Ababa were committed by members of the special force of the Amhara region, army members and hired bodyguard under the leadership of the late Bergadier General Asaminew Tsigie, who was killed in the following day along with his collegues,” he said.

Berhanu said the investigating team comprising members from Addis Ababa, Amhara and Tigray Police Commissions confirmed the strong correlation between the twin’s attacks at Bahir Dar city, capital of the Amhara regional state and Addis Ababa.

According to the attorney general, the investigation team confirmed the late Ethiopian chief of staff Seare Mekonnon and retired general Gezai Abera were killed by Seare’s bodyguard Mesafint Tigabu.

He said senior army officers including Captain Memar Getnet, Captain Tadesse Eshete, and Major Adugna Worku who are currently under arrest were involved in the coup attempt.

The coup attempt and killing was organized in three commands consisting of members from the army, regional Special Forces and soldiers who participated at the national palace Berhanu added

Following the incidents, arrest warrants were issued for 70 suspects 31 of whom were taken into custody.

The bank accounts of 22 suspects were frozen, he said.

Weapons including 114 kolashikovs, mobile phones, foreign and local banknotes and five vehicles were seized in connection with the incident, he added.

Berhanu said 15 individuals were killed and 20 others injured in the coup attempt.