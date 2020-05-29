International › APA

Ethiopia to clear land for GERD's reservoir

Published on 29.05.2020

Ethiopia on Friday announced preparedness to deploy more than 2,000 youths to clear the land for the reservoir of controversial dam it is building over Nile.Accordingly, a total of 1,000 hectare of land will be cleared within 45 days for the first phase of water filling operation to be commenced by the coming July, 2020, an official said 

Beshir Abdurahim, an official of the Benshangul Gumuz Regional State where dam is located, said more than 2,000 youths will be engaged in clearing trees, bushes and stones from the land behind the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The GERD’s reservoir is designed to hold a maximum of 74 billion cubic meters of water when filling operation is completed.

Ethiopia is set to begin filling the reservoir next July, a move strongly opposed by Egypt which claimed the horn African nation should not begin filling the dam before tripartite agreement is reached between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.   

Recently, Egypt expressed interest to resume negotiations with Ethiopia and Sudan over the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).Egypt’s shift in stance came following virtual talks held last week between Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdala Hamdok in Addis Ababa.

The Ethiopian and Sudanese Prime Ministers in their separate discussion agreed to amicable solutions related to GERD to resolve outstanding and misunderstood issues between the two parties.

According to office of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, the Sudanese concern over the dam involves environmental, dam safety and data exchange issues.

