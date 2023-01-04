Ethiopia to delist TPLF as terror organisation

The government of Ethiopia Wednesday announced that it will lift the terror designation of the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) after the disarmament of its fighters and allied combatants are completed.The National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Redwan Hussein told journalists that the Ethiopian parliament will lift the terror designation of TPLF when the disarmament exercise comes to an end.

He said this will be followed by dropping criminal charges against TPLF officials who are still detained in Addis Ababa.

Redwan was speaking in the presence of parliamentary speaker, Tagese Chafo and the Ethiopia Justice Minister, Gedion Thimotiows.

The Ethiopian parliament designated the TPLF and the Oromo Liberation Army as terrorist entities in May 2021.

Redwan said at the start of political talks issues like the nature of the transitional administration and when election will be conducted in the Tigray region will be discussed.

The Pretoria peace deal reached between the government of Ethiopia and the TPLF which control parts of the northernmost region signed two main agreements in November 2022.

The peace deals included among other things the restoration of law and order, withdrawal of foreign and non-Ethiopian armed forces, the disarmament of Tigrayan combatants, the restoration of basic services and unhindered access to humanitarian supplies.

The Pretoria and Nairobi peace agreements are criticized for failing to address the issue of prisoners held by both sides and possible swaps, a factor complicated by Ethiopia’s designation of the TPLF as a terrorist organisation.