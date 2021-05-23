Ethiopia to grant telecom license for Global Partnership for Ethiopiapia

International › APA

Published on 23.05.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

The Council of Ministers Saturday decided to grant a new nationwide telecom license for Global Partnership for Ethiopia – a consortium of telecom operators made of Vodafone, Vodacom, Safaricom, Sumitomo Corporation, and the CDC Group.”The Council of Ministers has unanimously made a decision. allowing Ethiopian Communications Authority to grant a new nationwide telecom license to the Global Partnership for Ethiopia which offered the highest licensing fee and a very solid investment case,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tweeted on Saturday.

“With over $8 billion total investment, this will be the single largest FDI into Ethiopia to date,” Abiy said in a twitter post.

“Our desire to make Ethiopia fully digital is on track. I would like to thank all that have taken part in this and for pulling off a very transparent and effective process,” he added.

Ethiopian Communications Authority congratulated the Global Partnership for Ethiopia announcing the beginning of a new era in the country to provide better quality communication service to citizens and businesses.

