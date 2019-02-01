Ethiopia to hold fourth population census in April

The National Planning Commission of Ethiopia said that the fourth population and housing census will begin on April 7, 2019.“Preparations have been completed to carry out a transparent and credible census after two months,” Dr Fitsum Assefa, Commissioner of the National Planning Commission, told reporters on Thursday.

According to her, tablet, a Global Positioning System (GPS), and other technologies will be used in the census.

The fourth Ethiopian population and housing census has been postponed twice.

Currently, the Ethiopian population is estimated to be over 100 million, the second largest in Africa after Nigeria.