Ethiopia to import 9m doses of anti COVID-19 vaccine until next April

Ethiopia is set to import nine million doses of anti coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine late March or early April this year, Dr. Lia Tadesse, the country’s Minister of Health announced on Tuesday.Ethiopia is one of the 92 developing nations that are given priorities to take delivery of the anti COVID-19 vaccines to immunize its vulnerable members of societies of the over 110 million population.

Dr. Lia said the Ministry along with the Ministry of Finance is mobilizing finance from donor organizations for the purchase the vaccine.

So far, Ethiopia reported 142,994 cases of COVID-19 with 2,156 deaths since the pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020.

125,756 Ethiopians have recovered from the virus but daily COVID-19 cases on the rise reaching up 800 cases per day.

The east African nation has tested more two million people against the virus.

Wearing face-masks are mandatory everywhere in Ethiopia especially in planes, buses, trains and other forms of transportation travelling into, within or out of the country.

Recently, the country launched ‘No Mask; No Service’ in all public and private offices.