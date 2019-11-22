Ethiopia to launch its first satellite in December

Ethiopia will launch its first ever satellite on December 17, 2019 with the help of China, the country’s Innovation and Technology minister has disclosed.Briefing journalists on Friday, Dr Engineer Getahun Mekuria said the satellite called Multi-Spectral Remote Sensing Satellite -ETRSS-1 will be launched from China while the control and command station will be in Ethiopia

“The ETRSS-1 which weighs 70kg will be launched in partnership with China as the command and control center in Ethiopia at the Entoto space observatory facility located on the outskirt of Addis Ababa,” he said.

The orbital slot parking of the satellite which is 700 kilometers away from the earth will be fully monitored by Ethiopian engineers in the ground station built at Entoto Observatory.

He stated that the main focus of Ethiopia’s first satellite will be to gather data inputs related to water, agriculture, climate change, and environmental protection.

Currently, there are 20 Ethiopian engineers involved in the launching and design of the first satellite.

According to the minister, the satellite will be positioned at 80 degree latitude around Ethiopia and East and West African countries.

“Our main goals by launching this first satellite are two. The first one is build technology application capacity and skills of our engineers through collaborations with different countries’ space scientists and institutions. So that they will be in a position to design, build and launch the second satellite independently” he said.