Ethiopia to limit term of office for PM

Ethiopia is set to limit the term of office for the Prime Minister to two terms soon, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has announced.Ahmed added that the ruling EPRDF has taken the decision to limit the term of office of the prime minister, said an amendment will be made in the constitution shortly.

According to current constitution of the country, the term of office for the Prime Minister is unlimited. Ethiopia has a prime ministerial form of government in which the prime minister is the head of government, and most powerful figure in the country’s politics.

“Any leader of the country will not serve in office beyond two terms, following the amendment on the constitution. Staying in power for a lifetime has come to a dead end in Ethiopia,” Ahmed declared.

Ethiopia’s new PM disclosed this on Thursday during discussion with residents in Hawassa, where he made his fifth public speech on the 27th day since he has taken over at the helm of the government.

The new prime minister, who is winning the hearts and minds of the Ethiopian public, said the fight against corruption has been set as a priority by his government, since “there will not be justice and development if there is theft.”

Appreciating the work of his predecessor, Hailemariam Desalegn, who resigned from power last February, Ahmed said the tendency of leaders and officials to cling to power is bad for democracy.

“Desalegn resigned at a time when he can contribute a lot to his country; however, there are leaders who refuse to leave office though they have to retire. Since Ethiopia is on a fast track of growth, it cannot allow few individuals to remain in office for a long time,” Ahmed continued.