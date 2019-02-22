Ethiopia to operate AllWomen functioned flight on women’s day

Ethiopian Airlines said it has finalized all preparations to celebrate International Women’s Day by operating an AllWomen Functioned Flight on Addis Ababa – Stockholm – Oslo route on March 08, 2019.The all-women flight will have as a theme of “All women functioned flight to operate from the continent of African to meet with their counterparts in Europe to show the power of women to the world,” said the airlines in a statement sent to FBC today.

The historical flight will be operated by Ethiopian Airlines women professionals from flight deck all the way to the ground including airport operations, flight dispatch, load control, ramp operation, on-board logistics, safety and security, catering as well as air traffic control, which will be carried out entirely by women.

Group CEO of Ethiopian, Mr. Tewolde Gebremariam, remarked, “We are immensely honored that we have women trailblazers in every aspect of our aviation field. Women are an integral part of our success story from the start and with this dedicated flight.

We honor and celebrate their indispensable contribution to our aviation Group and the broader aviation industry, our country and the continent at large. Although women are Africa’s greatest resource, gender inequality still persist in our continent.

Therefore, “we all need to ensure that women take their right position in all human endeavors by creating the right conditions and through all inclusive engagements models.”

Ethiopian operates five weekly flights to Oslo, Norway via Stockholm with ultra – modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopian Airlines has operated four flights to Bangkok, Kigali, Lagos, and Buenos Aires, which were operated by women aviation professionals.