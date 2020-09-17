Ethiopia to reopen schools amid COVID-19 pandemic

Ethiopian Ministry of Education on Wednesday announced decisions to reopen schools after six months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The horn African nation will be one of the few African nations to do so except for nursery schools and universities.

The ministry in a statement said all educational establishments will reopen soon and the government would provide hand sanitizers, and viral screenings for learners.

Parents remain cautious about the reopening, and many want to verify that proactive measures have been taken.

Dagnew Gebru, an official with the Ministry of Education head said governmental schools at all levels started registration of students on Tuesday. Registration at private schools was started on August 26, 2020.

Consultations will be held with parents, teachers and directors prior to the commencement of education, he said.

Schools will be disinfected, he said, adding the Ministry is also working closely with health professionals for the safe opening of the schools.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF recently urged African countries to promote the safe reopening of schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

They said prolonged closure of schools is harmful to students and poses a risk to the future of children and their communities.