Ethiopia to restructure consular missions, close embassies

The government of Ethiopia Tuesday announced a decision to restructure its consular missions in various countries of the world, a senior official has said.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen said the restructuring will be conducted shortly following completion of detailed survey and study.

The restructuring includes closure of some consulate offices according to the deputy prime minister who claimed that several Ethiopian embassies and consulate offices were opened without adequate studies.

“Changing the country’s diplomacy landscape is an important matter to readjust and enhance Ethiopia’s acceptance at the global stage in the ever evolving modern diplomatic mission,” said the deputy premier while opening a training session for diplomats.

Last July, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said, “Ethiopia shouldn’t have 60 or so embassies and consulates in the present moment. Instead of throwing US dollars everywhere … at least 30 of the embassies should be closed. The ambassadors should instead be here.”

He said the Ethiopian ambassador to Kenya, for example, could be based in Addis Ababa and only travel to meet with officials while following events in Nairobi through the media.

“With the current situation Ethiopia is in, the country doesn’t need to have as many as 60 or so embassies and consulates,” Mekonnen said.

Survey studies that have been conducted by the Ministry over the last six months have been successfully concluded, and their findings will be applied to the restructuring works and other key activities, Mekonnen said.