Ethiopia to start power generation from controversial dam next month

Ethiopia Thursday announced the installation of the first 780-ton hydro-power rotar at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) which will allow the mega dam begin initial phase of power generation.The hydroelectric Dam is expected to start generating 750 MW out of the two completed units next month.

In a statement Wednesday, Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) said the installation work of the Rotar on one of the two units, also known as number 10, has been completed successfully on Wednesday.

The 11.7m diameter rotar and its components totally weighs more 840 ton while the rotar alone weighs 780 tons, according to the statement.

“The installation of the rotar and turbine at the dam can be seen as sign that the dam is nearing to to start generating electricity,” said the EEP, owner of the GERD construction project.

Last week, Dr. Sileshi Bekele, Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, said the two turbines of the GERD will generate electricity in the first months of the Ethiopian New year, which began on Saturday.

The first phase of energy generation from the two units enables the country to produce more than that of Tekeze (300MW) and Gilgel Gibe (420MW) Hydroelectric dams combined.