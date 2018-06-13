Ethiopia tops Africa in hydropower ranking

The International Hydropower Association (IHA) ranks Ethiopia the top hydropower producer in Africa with an installed capacity of 3,822 MW.South Africa is second with 3,595 MW, followed by Egypt with 2,844 MW, then DR Congo with 2,593 MW, while Angola is fifth.

According to the report by IHA on Wednesday, neighbouring Kenya drops two spots to land in the 14th spots.

Ethiopia has an array of projects under construction, including the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) which will generate 6,450 MW at full capacity upon completion.

It also signed an agreement six months ago to build two geothermal power plants at a combined cost of 4 billion US dollars.

The two plants, Corbetti and Tulu Moye, will produce a combined 1,000 MW of power upon completion in eight years’ time.

Ethiopia is eager to meet rising energy demand from its industries, as well as becoming the continent’s biggest exporter of energy.